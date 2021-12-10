Covid-19 in Bulgaria: District of Rousse is only dark red zone

Share this: Facebook

There was only one district in Bulgaria classified as Covid-19 dark red zone – meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis – after three districts were reclassified as red zones on December 10.

Rousse was the only dark red zone district, as the districts of Sofia, Pernik and Vratsa saw their numbers drop into the 250 to 499.9 per 100 000 population range, according to the unified Covid-19 information portal.

The morbidity rate in Rousse (coloured in brown on the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases map) was 520.38 per 100 000 population, down from 526.02 the previous day.

There are currently 24 red zones: the city of Sofia and the districts of Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna, Vidin, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pazardzhik, Razgrad, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Sofia, Stara Zagora, Turgovishte, Haskovo, Smolyan, Shoumen, Yambol and Veliko Turnovo.

Three districts are Covid-19 yellow zones, meaning an infection rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population: Kurdzhali, Silistra and Sliven.

The report said that Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 382.3 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 390.15 on December 9. This places the country as a whole in the red zone category.

