Russia closes air space to Bulgaria, Poland, Czech Republic

Russia has closed its air space to air carriers from Bulgaria, Poland and the Czech Republic.

The closure took effect on February 26 at 3pm Moscow time (2pm in Sofia).

Russia’s air traffic authority said in a statement that the decision was in connection with the “unfriendly decisions” by Bulgaria, Poland and the Czech Republic to close their air space to Russian aircraft.

The three countries took their decisions against the background of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine ordered by President Putin.

“This decision was made in accordance with the norms of international law as a response to the ban on all civil flights of aircraft operated by Russian air carriers and/or registered in Russia to/from the territory of these states,” Russia’s air traffic authority said.

“Flights from these countries can only be performed with a special permit issued by the Federal Air Transport Agency or the Russian Foreign Ministry,” it said.

