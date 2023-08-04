Bulgaria’s government approves draft agreement on giving old armoured vehicles to Ukraine

Bulgaria’s government has approved a draft agreement between the country’s Interior Minister and Ukraine on donating armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine, Bulgarian National Radio said on August 4.

The move, involving about 100 armoured vehicles acquired for the police during Bulgaria’s communist era, was proposed in mid-July and approved by Parliament on July 21.

The provision of the vehicles was agreed on during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Sofia.



Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry is to conduct negotiations and sign an agreement, subject to subsequent ratification.

The government said that the armoured personnel carriers were no longer needed by the Interior Ministry and would be provided with the available armament, as well as spare parts.

Over the past 25 years, the maintenance and storage of the equipment in question has required significant financial costs to the state, the government said.

It said that the equipment was hardly relevant to the main tasks the National Gendarmerie Service.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

Become a patron of The Sofia Globe:

Become a Patron!