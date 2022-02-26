Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry announces scheduled test firing of T-72 shells

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry has announced a scheduled test of a modernised fire control system involving the firing of standard T-72 shells.

The tests are being conducted between February 26 and March 11 at the Central Artillery Technical Test Range near the village of Zmeyovo in Bulgaria’s Stara Zagora district.

The tests are being carried out between 8.30am and 9.30pm daily, the ministry said.

“In adverse weather conditions (atmospheric pressure, air temperature and wind direction and strength), the sound of shots and bursts may be heard louder and clearer by the inhabitants of the settlements located near the landfill,” the Defence Ministry said.

It issued a reminder that the public, animals and machinery were banned from entering the range complex, to prevent accidents.

