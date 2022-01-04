Bulgaria to step up rules for entry from ‘red zone’ countries

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria is to amend its rules for entry to the country, to require those arriving from a country classified as a “red zone” to provide – in addition to a certificate of vaccination or of having undergone Covid-19 – a negative result of a PCR test done up to 72 hours before arriving.

Those who do not provide a negative PCR test result will be subject to a 10-day quarantine.

This was announced by the Health Ministry on January 4.

The statement said that Health Minister Assen Serbezova has formed a pandemic committee, whose job is to analyse and co-ordinate the activities for implementation and control of anti-epidemic measures in Bulgaria.

The committee is to be headed by deputy health minister Georgi Yordanov and will include representatives of the Health Ministry’s leadership, the Chief State Health Inspector, representatives of regional health inspectorates and emergency medical care services.

This decision was taken at a meeting attended by the deputy health ministers, Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev and experts involved in monitoring the Covid-19 epidemic situation, the statement said.

After consultations with the managements of the expert councils on epidemiology, infectious diseases and virology, it was decided to continue the active monitoring of the epidemic situation, including in view of the prevalence of the Omicron variant, the Health Ministry said.

Kunchev said that depending on the various indicators, he was ready to propose an update of the anti-epidemic measures.

Currently, no additional restrictions are envisaged, except for increased control over people entering Bulgaria, Kunchev said.

(Photo: Sofia Airport)

