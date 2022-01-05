Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 157 deaths, 6252 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 157 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 31 237, according to the January 5 report by the unified information portal.

Of 42 828 tests in the past day, 6252 – about 14.59 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 757 710 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 111 467 are active. The number of active cases increased by 4755 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 1340 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 615 006.

There are 4477 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 887 newly admitted. There are 468 in intensive care, an increase of 13 in the past day.

Fifty-six medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 18 162.

So far, 3 736 566 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 24 947 in the past day.

A total of 1 921 662 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 5270 in the past day, while 300 958 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 17 523 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

