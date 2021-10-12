Bulgaria’s overall death toll in September 2021 was 43.9% higher than in September 2020

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s overall death toll in September 2021 was 10 868, about 43.9 per cent higher than the 7751 deaths recorded in September 2020, according to provisional figures released by the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

The rest of this article is available exclusively to Patreon supporters of The Sofia Globe. For as little as three euro a month, or the equivalent in other currencies, you can become one of our Patreon supporters. Please click on the button below:

Become a Patron!

(Photo of the main entrance to Sofia Central Cemetery: Edal Anton Lefterov)