Bulgaria’s Chief State Health Inspector: Vaccinations begin on December 27 in Sofia, Plovdiv, Bourgas

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The process of vaccination against Covid-19 will start on December 27 in Bulgaria’s cities of Sofia, Plovdiv and Bourgas, Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev told Bulgarian National Television on December 20.

About 5000 medical personnel would be covered at this first stage, he said.

“Ten thousand doses will arrive, but we will cover 5000 because we want to make sure that the second dose is reserved for them, in case of logistical problems,” Kunchev said.

It is possible that the delivery of the first batch of vaccines to Bulgaria will be on December 25.

Kunchev said that in the first week of January, Bulgaria would receive 52 000 doses, followed by 5000 a little later in the month.

“For February the number is close to 90 000, and from March onwards to 150 000, 200 000 and 300 000 doses.”

He said that the Moderna vaccine was following in the footsteps of the BioNTech one in submitting a complete package of application documents to the European Medicines Agency.

He expressed hope that the Astra Zeneca vaccine would be launched no later than February.

So far, all vaccines are dual-dose. The average period of time between administering the two doses of vaccines is about a month.

Kunchev said that in each box of the vaccine, there are two devices, one a temperature monitor. If that shows that the temperature is not correct, the box is discarded. The other is a GPS, which from the time the vaccine is delivered to the Bulgarian authorities, shows the European Commission and the company where it was delivered and that the delivery has been carried out.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

The Sofia Globe is an independent media outlet, free of ties to any corporate, political or other media groups. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you an support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content. Please click on the button below:

Become a Patron!