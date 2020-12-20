Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 925 more deaths, active cases fell

Share this: Facebook

A total of 925 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, according to figures posted on December 20 by the national information system.

Bulgaria’s death toll linked to Covid-19 now adds up to 6551, of which 55 deaths were in the past 24 hours.

The Covid-19 death toll in Bulgaria in the past week is the second-highest after the single-week record 980 reported in the week ending December 6.

In the past week, the number of confirmed cases in Bulgaria has risen by 12 077 to a current total of 191 029. This figure includes those who have died, those who have recovered, and the active cases.

There are 6640 patients in hospital, 584 fewer than a week ago. A total of 542 are in intensive care, 53 fewer than a week ago.

Six hundred and seven medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to date to 8422, counting in those who have died, the recoveries and the active cases.

Overall, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Bulgaria has dropped by 5117 in the past week, to 86 452.

At the same time, the number of people in Bulgaria who have recovered from the virus has risen by 16 269 in the past week to a total of 98 026, according to the national information system. The overall figure rose by 1404 in the past day, the national information system said.

This week, Bulgaria’s Health Minister extended the bulk of the heightened restrictions against Covid-19, that were to have expired on December 21, until January 31 2021.

