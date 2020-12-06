Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 980 deaths in past seven days, highest in a single week so far

Share this: Facebook

A total of 980 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past seven days, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 4729, according to data posted on December 6 by the national information system.

This is the highest number of Covid-19-linked deaths in Bulgaria in a seven-day period, exceeding the 929 deaths in the week up to November 29, which was in turn higher than the 729 in the week ending November 22.

The number of patients in hospital has risen by 129 in the past week to a total of 6959. A total of 516 are in intensive care, 85 more than a week ago.

The number of medical personnel in Bulgaria who have tested positive rose by 1089 in the past seven days, bringing the total to date – counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered – to 6889.

There are currently 95 442 active cases, 5223 more than a week ago.

The national information system said that the number of people who had recovered was 60 673, an increase of 12 894 in the past week.

To date, 160 844 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, an increase of 19 097 in the past seven days.

The national information system said that of 5986 PCR tests done in the past 24 hours, 2037 proved positive – about 34 per cent.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 389 are in the city of Sofia, 287 in the district of Varna, 182 in the district of Bourgas and 127 in the district of Plovdiv.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 53, Veliko Turnovo 10, Vidin 22, Vratsa 85, Gabrovo 15, Dobrich 75, Kurdzhali six, Kyustendil 74, Lovech 42, Montana 18, Pazardzhik 86, Pernik 44, Pleven 35, Razgrad 16, Rousse 26, Silistra 10, Smolyan 12, Sofia district 79, Stara Zagora 40, Turgovishte 12, Haskovo 32, Shoumen 54 and Yambol 82.

