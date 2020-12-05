Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 147 more deaths, 931 more active cases

Share this: Facebook

A total of 147 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 4650, the national information system daily report on December 5 said.

Of 9530 PCR tests done in Bulgaria in the past day, 3614 proved positive – the equivalent of about 37.9 per cent.

The number of active cases has risen by 931 to a total of 94 480.

There are 6744 patients in hospital, 22 fewer than the figure in the December 4 daily report. The number in intensive care has dropped by 19 to a total of 504.

A total of 170 medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 6794.

The national information system said that 2536 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 59 677.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 675 are in the city of Sofia, 380 in the district of Plovdiv, 257 in the district of Bourgas and 249 in the district of Varna.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Stara Zagora 223, Blagoevgrad 187, Vratsa 135, Rousse 130, Kyustendil 117, Pleven 110, Haskovo 109, Sliven 102, Veliko Turnovo 97, Gabrovo 76, Dobrich 55, Kurdzhali 26, Lovech 40, Montana 56, Pazardzhik 59, Pernik 67, Razgrad 24, Silistra 94, Smolyan 34, district of Sofia 92, Turgovishte 18, Shoumen 76 and Yambol 65.

