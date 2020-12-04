Italy introduces mandatory 14-day quarantine for arrivals from Bulgaria from December 21 to January 6

Share this: Facebook

Arrivals in Italy from Bulgaria between December 21 and January 6 will be subject to mandatory 14-day quarantine, the Foreign Ministry in Sofia said.

This is in accordance with changes introduced by Italy, in effect from December 4 to January 15.

The rule applies to Bulgaria because it is classified by Italy as a “List C” country.

The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said that up to December 9 inclusive, Bulgarian citizens may travel to Italy without the need to submit a negative test for Covid-19 nor to enter mandatory 14-day quarantine.

From December 10 to 21, arrivals from Bulgaria must present a negative test for Covid-19, done up to 48 hours before entering the country. Should they not do so, they will be subject to 14-day quarantine.

There are exceptions to the requirement to present a negative PCR test and to enter quarantine, provided that the person arriving has no symptoms of Covid-19, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said.

These include entry into Italy for a period not exceeding 120 hours for proven reasons related to work, health, or absolute urgency, at the end of which period the person should leave Italy immediately.

Other exceptions include those in transit through Italy, for a period not exceeding 36 hours.

In a separate announcement, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said that as of December 3, opportunities for Bulgarian citizens to travel to the Czech Republic had been expanded, including for tourism, family visits or to celebrate the Christmas holidays.

The requirement that a person may enter the Czech Republic only after presenting a negative PCR test, done no more than 72 hours before the date of entry, remains in place, the ministry said.

A person arriving from Bulgaria in the Czech Republic also must have completed an electronic travel form.

In exceptional cases, a person arriving may undergo a PCR test within five days of entering Czech territory, but in that period must be spent in quarantine.

In the case of urgent, essential journeys, not exceeding 24 hours, a negative PCR test and electronic travel form are not required.

“Hiking, sports activities or visiting a restaurant are not essential trips,” Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said.

