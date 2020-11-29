Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In the past week, 929 more deaths, 8094 more active cases

Share this: Facebook

A total of 929 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 3749, according to data posted by the national information system on November 29.

This is the largest number of Covid-19 deaths in Bulgaria in a single week so far. It is 200 higher than the previous single-week record death toll, recorded on November 22.

Sixty-nine people in Bulgaria who had tested positive died in the past day, the national information system’s November 29 report said.

In the past week, the number of confirmed cases rose by 21 050 to a current total of 141 747, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

The national information system said that of the 4928 PCR tests done in the past 24 hours, 1792 proved positive – the equivalent of about 36.6 per cent.

The number of active cases rose by 8094 in the past week, to a current total of 90 219.

There are 6830 patients in hospital, an increase of 637 in the past week. A total of 431 are in intensive care, 23 more than as at the November 22 report.

A total of 1063 medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to date to 5800.

A hundred and five tested positive in the past 24 hours.

In the past week, 12 027 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 47 779. Of these, 1039 were registered in the past 24 hours, according to the national information system.

Of the newly-confirmed cases from the past 24 hours, 375 are in the city of Sofia, 209 in the district of Varna, 133 in the district of Bourgas and 129 in the district of Plovdiv.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 67, Veliko Turnovo 26, Vidin 17, Vratsa 21, Gabrovo 31, Dobrich 68, Kurdzhali two, Kyustendil 90, Lovech 39, Montana 46, Pazardzhik 78, Pernik 38, Pleven 62, Razgrad 28, Rousse 48, Silistra 22, Sliven 74, Smolyan 19, Sofia district 65, Stara Zagora 50, Turgovishte 10, Haskovo 21, Shoumen five and Yambol 19.

