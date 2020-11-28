Covid-19: Of Missus M, and why The Sofia Globe reports statistics

Share this: Facebook

Since The Sofia Globe was founded, it has been policy to delete comments on our Facebook page if they are racist, homophobic, antisemitic, Islamophobic or otherwise constitute forms of hate speech.

With the advent of Covid-19, we also have deleted comments that constitute disinformation about the pandemic. That is not censorship, it is an expression of responsibility to curb the spread of disinformation. More lately, we have added to the pantheon of comments that will be deleted those that are needlessly abusive towards us, or downright stupid; frequently both meet this criterion.

This afternoon, I deleted three comments from a Mrs M in line with this criterion. I shall not further identify Mrs M, beyond the fact that her surname appears to be of Scots descent, and rhymes with “hay”. Hay being the stuff you feed horses, which in turn leads them to defecate prodigiously, an image of some relevance when it comes to the Mrs Ms of this world.

The Sofia Globe has online well more than 1000 stories which have the “new coronavirus” tag. When it comes to our reporting regarding statistics – deflation, GDP, FDI, trade figures, car sales, business confidence surveys, foreign tourism figures, and so on – we generally note that these come in the context of the Covid-19 crisis.

