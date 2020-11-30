Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 65 more deaths, active cases total 90 078

Share this: Facebook

Sixty-five people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 3814, the national information system’s November 30 daily report said.

Of 1965 PCR tests done in the past 24 hours, 739 proved positive – the equivalent of about 37 per cent.

There are 90 078 active cases, a decrease of 141 compared with the November 29 report. This is the first time in weeks that there has been a decrease in active cases over a 24-hour period.

A total of 6869 patients are in hospital, an increase of 39 compared with the figure in the November 29 report. A total of 430 are in intensive care, one fewer than the day before.

To date, 142 486 people in Bulgaria have tested positive. A total of 815 recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 48 594.

Fifty medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 5850.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 129 are in the city of Sofia, 118 in the district of Bourgas and 90 in the district of Varna.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 13, Veliko Turnovo 18, Vidin 18, Vratsa four, Dobrich 23, Kurdzhali one, Kyustendil 55, Lovech 29, Pazardzhik 39, Pernik five, Pleven 47, Plovdiv 20, Razgrad five, Rousse one, Sliven 42, Sofia district 15, Turgovishte six, Haskovo five, Shoumen 17 and Yambol 39.

