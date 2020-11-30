Poll: Business climate in Bulgaria is unfavourable

Share this: Facebook

A regular monthly poll has found that the business climate in Bulgaria is seen as unfavourable, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on November 30.

In November 2020, the business climate indicator dropped by 4.1 percentage points compared with October, driven down by the indicators in Bulgaria’s construction and retail trades, the NSI said.

The indicator in the construction industry dropped by 9.9 percentage points, with managers gloomier about the situation of their businesses, reporting a decrease in new orders and more pessimistic about the coming three months.

In Bulgaria’s retail trade, the indicator fell by 9.9 percentage points compared with October, with retailers more reserved in their assessments and expectations regarding their enterprises. Their forecasts about both the volume of sales and orders to be placed with suppliers over the next three months are also pessimistic.

The NSI said that the indicator in industry remained largely unchanged compared with October, as was the indicator in the service sector.

The poll results came at the close of a month in which Bulgaria has seen continuous increases in the figures for active cases and deaths from Covid-19. Bulgaria has extended its epidemic declaration to the end of January 2021, and imposed a number of stricter measures as of November 27.

