Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 288 613 vaccine doses administered so far

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A total of 1513 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria on Sunday, bringing the total to date to 288 631, according to the March 8 daily report by the national information system.

The report said that 50 056 people had received a second dose – an increase of just five compared with the figure in the March 7 report.

Of 2971 tests done on Sunday, a total of 497 – about 16.7 per cent – proved positive, according to the national information system.

The deaths of 21 people who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing Bulgaria’s death toll linked to the disease to 10 614.

There are 36 807 active cases, an increase of 91 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 5776 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital, an increase of 147 in the past 24 hours, with 456 in intensive care, an increase of four.

Nine medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 10 455.

The national information system said that in the past 24 hours, a total of 385 people in Bulgaria had recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 212 887.

(Archive photo: Military Medical Academy)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

The Sofia Globe has no connection whatsoever to any Bulgarian government or state institution, nor to any Bulgarian political, business or media grouping. If you want to support independent coverage of Bulgaria, please support The Sofia Globe via its Patreon account, for as little as three euro a month, or the equivalent in other major currencies:

Become a Patron!