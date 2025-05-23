Bulgaria issues weather warnings for heavy rainfall on May 24

Bulgaria’s national meteorological bureau has issued the Code Orange warning of hazardous weather for five districts for May 24, and the lesser Code Yellow for several others, because of forecast heavy rainfall.

The districts subject to the Code Orange warning are Sofia district (as distinct from Sofia city district), Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Pazardzhik and Blagoevgrad.

The Code Yellow warning of potentially hazardous weather has been issued for the districts of Sofia city, Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Veliko Turnovo, Sliven, Yambol, Haskovo, Kurdzhali, Smolyan, Kyustendil, Pernik, Lovech and Turgovishte.

The remaining districts are classified Code Green, meaning that no weather warning is in place.

The meteorological bureau said that on May 24, in many places there would be short-term, heavy rainfall, with thunderstorms and hail.

(Photo: Mario Alberto Magallanes Trejo/ freeimages.com)