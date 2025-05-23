The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Bulgaria 

Bulgaria issues weather warnings for heavy rainfall on May 24

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria’s national meteorological bureau has issued the Code Orange warning of hazardous weather for five districts for May 24, and the lesser Code Yellow for several others, because of forecast heavy rainfall.

The districts subject to the Code Orange warning are Sofia district (as distinct from Sofia city district), Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Pazardzhik and Blagoevgrad.

The Code Yellow warning of potentially hazardous weather has been issued for the districts of Sofia city, Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Veliko Turnovo, Sliven, Yambol, Haskovo, Kurdzhali, Smolyan, Kyustendil, Pernik, Lovech and Turgovishte.

The remaining districts are classified Code Green, meaning that no weather warning is in place.

The meteorological bureau said that on May 24, in many places there would be short-term, heavy rainfall, with thunderstorms and hail.

(Photo: Mario Alberto Magallanes Trejo/ freeimages.com)

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Stara Zagora becomes second Bulgarian municipality to ban the burqa

The Sofia Globe staff

EU spring forecast bumps up Bulgaria 2018 growth estimate to 3.8%

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgarian National Gallery showing selection of artworks donated between 2015 and 2018

The Sofia Globe staff