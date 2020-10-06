Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 10 new deaths, cases among medical personnel pass 1200-mark

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Ten people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 854, according to the October 6 daily report by the national information system.

The number of medical personnel who tested positive rose by 14, bringing the total to date – counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered – to 1202.

The number of active cases rose by 108 in the past day to a total of 5837. Bulgaria’s September 6 report stated the number of active cases as 4247, meaning an increase of 1590 active cases in the past month.

A total of 3713 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past day, according to the October 6 daily report, of which 283 were positive. To date, 546 789 PCR tests have been done in Bulgaria.

This brings Bulgaria’s total number of confirmed cases to date – again, counting in deaths, active cases and those who have recovered from the virus – to 21 870.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, the largest numbers in the past day were in the city of Sofia, 62, the district of Plovdiv, 40, and the district of Blagoevgrad, 24.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases in the past day were Bourgas seven, Varna 15, Veliko Turnovo two, Vratsa two, Gabrovo one, Dobrich eight, Kurdzhali 14, Kyustendil three, Lovech two, Montana one, Pazardzhik nine, Pernik eight, Pleven 14, Razgrad eight, Rousse five, Sliven 10, Smolyan three, Sofia district five, Stara Zagora 19, Turgovishte 10, Haskovo four, Sliven six and Yambol one.

There are 930 patients in hospital, 59 in intensive care. The national information system’s daily report on September 6 gave figures of 755 patients in hospital, 57 in intensive care.

The October 6 report said that 165 people had recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total in Bulgaria to date to 15 179.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content. Please click on the orange button below.

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments