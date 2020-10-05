European Parliament debate on Bulgaria: ‘Fed up with corruption’

Share this: Facebook

Perhaps the most telling point in the European Parliament debate on the rule of law in Bulgaria came from German Greens MEP Daniel Freund, as he told the House of how he had visited the anti-government protesters in Sofia.

Speaking to them individually, he had been told how they were fed up with corruption, with a justice system that had been captured, with media freedom that had been eroded.

Freund said that he had been told by protesters how EU funds had been stolen in Bulgaria by a corrupt elite, to buy up what remained of the independent media.

“They were unanimous,” he said. “Stop the EU funds – it means not stopping feeding hungry children, but taking away the caviar from corrupt oligarchs.”

