Bulgaria issues ‘Code Yellow’ dangerous weather warning for low temperatures, wind

Bulgaria’s authorities issued the “Code Yellow” warning of dangerous weather for 23 districts on November 29 over strong wind and extreme low temperatures.

The weather warnings were issued as temperatures dropped further after a day that saw snowfall over most of the country, with some areas losing power and road access due to heavy snowfall.

The weather alert covered the entirety of the country, with the exception of five districts in the south-west and central part of the country – Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pazardjik, Plovdiv and Stara Zagora.

In eastern and southern Bulgaria, the alert included warnings of strong winds in the districts of Dobrich, Varna, Bourgas, Sliven, Yambol, Haskovo and Kurdjali.

Some isolated areas throughout the country remained without electricity on the morning of November 29, but all major roads were open for traffic, Bulgarian National Radio reported, quoting the road infrastructure agency.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

