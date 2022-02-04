Bulgaria: More districts announce decisions on school attendance

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



More districts in Bulgaria have announced their decisions about school attendance when the new term begins on February 7.

Decisions by Veliko Turnovo and Pazardzhik districts were announced earlier this week. The decisions by the Plovdiv and Kurdzhali districts may be found here.

In Sofia, pupils from the first to sixth, eighth, ninth and 12th grades will attend classes in-person.

Pupils in the seventh, 10th and 12th grades will undergo distance learning.

The Sofia regional health inspectorate will decide on the basis of data about the epidemic situation what will happen regarding school attendance from February 13 onwards.

In Bourgas district, pupils from the first to fourth grades will attend classes in-person, while those in the fifth to 12th grades will be distance learning.

That will be in effect from February 7 to 11, with a decision as to what happens after that to be made on the basis of Covid-19 morbidity data.

In the Stara Zagora district, pupils from the first to fourth grades will attend classes in-person, while those in the fifth to 12th grades will be on distance learning.

In the Shoumen district, all schools will start the second term with in-person learning.

In the district of Pernik, pupils from the first to the fourth grades will attend classes in person, while those in the fifth to 12th grades will be on a rotating basis.

For a week from February 7, the seventh, eighth, 10th and 12th grades will attend classes in-person, and the following week will be on distance learning while the fifth, sixth, ninth and 11 grades attend classes in-person.

In the Sliven district, pupils from the first to fourth grades will attend classes in-person, while pupils in the fifth to 12th grades will rotate between in-person and distance learning on a weekly basis.

From February 7 to 11, pupils in the fifth, seventh, 10th and 12th grades will attend classes in-person and from February 14 to 18, pupils in the sixth, eighth, ninth and 11th grades will attend classes in-person.

In the Kyustendil district, from February 7 to 11, pupils in the first to fourth, fifth, seventh, 10th and 12th grades will attend classes in-person.

From February 14 to 18, pupils from the first to fourth, sixth, eighth, ninth and 11th grades will attend classes in-person.

(Photo: Education Ministry)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Please click on the button below to sign up to support The Sofia Globe, a wholly independent news website, via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!