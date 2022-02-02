Bulgaria’s Pazardzhik, Veliko Turnovo districts step up anti-epidemic measures

Share this: Facebook

The Covid-19 district operational headquarters in Pazardzhik has ordered stepped-up anti-epidemic measures, in effect from February 2 to 18, because of worsened morbidity in the district.

The unified information portal said on February 2 that the Covid-19 morbidity in the Pazardzhik district was 1362.91 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

The district is classified as in stage three, according to the definitions in the national pandemic management plan.

The district operational headquarters ordered that eating and entertainment establishments may use no more than 50 per cent of their capacity, and they – along with casinos and gambling halls – may be open only from 6am to 10pm.

All festivals, fairs and in-person extracurricular activities are suspended.

Minors may visit malls, cinemas and restaurants only if accompanied by an adult.

When the school holidays end on February 7, pupils from the first to the fourth grades will attend classes in-person, while those from the fifth to 12th grades will rotate between in-person and distance learning.

The district of Veliko Turnovo, where the Covid-19 morbidity rate is 938.54 per 100 000 population, is stepping up measures from February 3 to 21.

Restaurants must limit the use of their capacity to 50 per cent, but working hours remain unchanged.

Children may visit restaurants and shopping malls only if accompanied by an adult.

When the school term begins, pupils in the first to fourth grades will attend classes in-person.

For one week, pupils in the seventh, 10th and 12th grades will attend classes in-person while all other grades will undergo distance learning.

In the second week, pupils from the fifth, sixth, eighth, ninth and 11th grades will attend classes in person while the rest go over to distance learning.

In other Covid-19 news on February 2:

The director of the Harmanli refugee centre, Slavcho Yanev, told Bulgarian National Radio that of 1400 migrants at the centre, 1150 had been vaccinated against Covid-19.

“The percentage is really high,” Yanev said.

Yanev said that the number of migrants who had sought protection in Bulgaria last year was triple the number in 2020.

President Roumen Radev is self-isolating after his wife Dessislava tested positive for Covid-19, the president’s office said.

Radev was in good health and had tested negative, the statement said. His meetings that had been scheduled for the next few days had been cancelled.

(Photo: © Plamen Agov • studiolemontree.com)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

