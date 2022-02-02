Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 87 deaths, 11 143 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Eighty-seven people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 33 405, according to the February 2 report by the unified information portal.

Of 40 863 tests done in the past day, 11 143 – about 27.27 per cent – proved positive.

The unified information portal said that as of February 2, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 1754.1 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 1752.41 on February 1.

To date, 963 108 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 250 935 are active.

The number of active cases increased by 6702 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 4354 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 678 768.

There are 5799 patients in hospital, with 841 newly admitted. There are 533 in intensive care, an increase of 27 compared with the figure in the February 1 report.

A total of 207 medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 20 841.

So far, 4 173 659 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 8192 in the past day.

A total of 1 999 666 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 3182 in the past day, while 615 816 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 4502 in the past day.

