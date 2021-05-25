Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 21 ‘orange zones’, 4 ‘red zones’

Share this: Facebook

Four out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 “red zones”, meaning an infection rate of 120 or higher out of 100 000 population, according to a report by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases for the 14-day period ending May 23.

This is down 20 “red zones” in the report for the period ending May 16, and 25 the week before that.

The “red zones” are Vidin, Gabrovo, Montana and Rousse.

There are 21 districts classified as “orange zones”, meaning an incidence of 60 to 119.9 per 100 000 population.

These districts are Sofia city, Sofia district, Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna, Veliko Turnovo, Vratsa, Dobrich, Kurdzhali, Kyustendil, Lovech, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Plovdiv, Silistra, Sliven, Smolyan, Stara Zagora, Turgovishte, Shoumen and Yambol.

For the first time in many weeks, there are districts classified as “yellow zones”, meaning an incidence of 20 to 59.9 per 100 000 population.

These districts are Pleven, Razgrad and Haskovo.

