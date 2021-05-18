Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 20 red zones, 8 orange zones

Share this: Facebook

Twenty out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 “red zones”, meaning an infection rate of 120 or higher out of 100 000 population, according to a report by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases for the 14-day period ending May 16.

The remainder are “orange zones”, meaning an infection rate of 60 to 119.9 per 100 000 population.

The “orange zones” are the districts of Vratsa, Kurdzhali, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Razgrad, Silistra, Haskovo and Shoumen.

This represents an improvement compared with the previous week’s report by the centre showing 25 “red zones” and three “orange zones”. In the previous seven weeks, every district in Bulgaria was a Covid-19 “red zone”.

The report for the fortnight ending May 16 showed the highest rate of infection in the Montana district, at 235 per 100 000 population, and the lowest in Kurdzhali, at 66 per 100 000 population.

In the city of Sofia, the infection rate is 137 per 100 000, down from 202 in the report for the fortnight ending May 9.

In the district of Sofia, the infection rate is 145, down from 213 in the previous report.

While in the previous report, seven districts were above the 200-mark, the report for May 16 shows two – Montana and Gabrovo, the latter at 219.

In the district of Varna, the infection rate is 171 per 100 000 population, in Plovdiv 127, in Bourgas 122 and in Rousse 187, according to the centre’s report.

(Illustration: National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases)

