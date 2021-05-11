25 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 ‘red zones’

Share this: Facebook

Twenty-five out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 “red zones”, meaning an infection rate of 120 or higher out of 100 000 population, according to a report by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases for the 14-day period ending May 9.

This is the first time in eight weeks that the centre’s report has not shown all of the districts in the country to be “red zones”.

The three districts that are now “orange zones” – meaning an infection rate of 60 to 119.9 per 100 000 population – are Haskovo (114), Pleven (107) and Kurdzhali (102).

Seven districts are above the 200-mark: Rousse (254 per 100 000 population), Varna (251), Montana (242), Gabrovo (241), Sofia district (213) and the city of Sofia and the district of Stara Zagora (both 202 per 100 000 population), according to the report.

(Illustration: National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases)

