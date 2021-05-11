Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll passes 17 000-mark

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The deaths of 116 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 17 045, according to the May 11 report by the national information system.

Bulgaria passed the 16 000-mark in its death toll on April 26, the 15 000-mark on April 17, the 14 000-mark in its Covid-19 death toll on April 7, and the 13 000-mark on March 30.

Of 16 392 tests done in the past day, a total of 1078 – about 6.5 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 411 280 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 42 838 active cases, a decrease of 2043 in the past 24 hours.

The report said that in the past 24 hours, 3005 people had recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 351 397.

There are 5571 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 341 in the past day, with 555 in intensive care, a decrease of seven.

Eighteen medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 273, again counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

The report said that 25 485 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in the past day, bringing the total to 963 539.

A total of 19 849 people received a second dose, bringing the total to 311 845.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!