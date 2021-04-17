Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Death toll passes 15 000-mark

Share this: Facebook

A total of 121 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, which takes the country’s death toll linked to the disease above the 15 000-mark, to 15 100, according to the April 17 daily report by the national information system.

Bulgaria passed the 14 000-mark in its Covid-19 death toll on April 7, and the 13 000-mark on March 30.

According to the national information system, of 15 638 tests done in the past day, 2126 – about 13.5 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 384 887 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 65 754 active cases, a decrease of 1637 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 9195 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital, a decrease of 328 in the past 24 hours, with 801 in intensive care, a decrease of 10.

Thirty-seven medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 12 828.

The report said that in the past 24 hours, 3642 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 304 033.

So far, 634 129 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 13 755 in the past 24 hours.

The report said that 3503 people were given a second dose in the past day, bringing the total to 126 884.

