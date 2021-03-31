Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Death toll passes 13 000-mark

Share this: Facebook

A total of 155 people in Bulgaria who had been diagnosed with Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 13 068, according to the March 31 daily report by the national information system.

Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll passed the 10 000-mark on February 25, the 11 000-mark on March 12 and the 12 000-mark on March 22.

Of 20 455 tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 5176 – about 25.3 per cent – proved positive.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 1321 are in the city of Sofia.

To date, 338 426 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 69 666 are active, an increase of 1982 in the past 24 hours.

The report said that 3219 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 255 692.

There are 9811 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 132 in the past 24 hours, with 748 in intensive care, a decrease of four.

Seventy-eight medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to 11 859.

A total of 458 731 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered, including 13 183 in the past day.

The report said that 93 081 people had received a second dose, an increase of 2754 in the past day.

