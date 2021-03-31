Civil defence sirens to be tested in several Bulgarian cities on April 1 2021

Share this: Facebook

The civil defence siren system is to be tested in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia and several other places in the country on April 1 2021 at 11am, the Interior Ministry said.

The sirens will sound, apart from in Sofia, in Plovdiv, Varna, Bourgas, Rousse, Kurdzhali, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Smolyan, Vratsa and the settlements in the 30km zone around Kozloduy nuclear power station, Stara Zagora, Galabovo, Tsarevo, Ahtopol, and the villages of Lozenets and Shabla.

The sirens will be followed by tests of voice alarm signals, and the sounding of the all-clear.

“The purpose of the training is to check the technical condition of the national system and train the population to recognise the signals,” the Interior Ministry said.

Customarily, Bulgaria’s early warning system is tested twice a year, on April 1 and October 1. However, given concerns about panicking the population amid the Covid-19 crisis, the test in April 2020 was cancelled, though the October 1 tests went ahead.

(Photo: Interior Ministry)

