Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 4343 active cases, 766 in hospital, five more deaths

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria is continuing the trend of recent days of decreasing, falling by 19 in the past 24 hours to a total of 4343, according to data posted by the national information system on August 21.

The number of patients who tested positive for new coronavirus and are being treated in hospital has increased by 14 to a total of 766. Sixty-three are in intensive care.

The death toll has risen by five to a total of 532. Among those who had tested positive for Covid-19, the deaths in the past day were of a 62-year-old man who had heart disease, a 73-year-old man who had pneumonia, a 45-year-old man who had no concomitant diseases, an 87-year-old man who had pneumonia and a 61-year-old woman who had heart disease.

A total of 142 people tested positive in the past day, after 6844 PCR tests were done. This brings the total number of confirmed new coronavirus cases in Bulgaria to date to 14 962.

By district, the newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 11, Bourgas three, Varna 12, Veliko Turnovo two, Vidin three, Dobrich 22, Kurdzhali two, Kyustendil four, Montana four, Pazardzhik 11, Pernik three, Pleven one, Plovdiv 11, Razgrad two, Rousse two, Silistra four, Smolyan six, Sofia district three, Sofia city 23, Stara Zagora four, Haskovo four, Shoumen three and Yambol two.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Bulgaria has passed the 10 000-mark, reaching a total of 10 087 after an increase of 156 in the past 24 hours.

Nine medical staff tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 824.

