Tsvetanov and Ramadani: Euro-Atlantic values bring countries closer in the Western Balkans

Euro-Atlantic values are the element that brings countries in the region closer and facilitate the process of bringing down “Balkan walls” related to the contradictions and conflicts of the past, it was agreed at a meeting between the president of the management board of the Euro-Atlantic Security Center (EASC) Tsvetan Tsvetanov and Ismet Ramadani, president of the Euro-Atlantic Council of North Macedonia.

What is important is to solve in dialogue the issues, where we lack clarity or agreement, but this would happen much more easily and productively when placed within the framework of one community of states with common values and views, whose basic aim is to guarantee the security and prosperity of their citizens, Tsvetanov said.

Ramadani underlined that North Macedonia relies on Bulgaria’s support and assistance on its Euro-Atlantic path. The two agreed to develop the cooperation between their respective organizations and discussed possibilities for joint future initiatives, an EASC media statement said.

