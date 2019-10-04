Zaev: I don’t expect Bulgaria or Greece to block our Euro-Atlantic integration ambitions

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



I do not expect Bulgaria or Greece to block our Euro-Atlantic integration ambitions, in fact, we expect them to advocate for the opening of negotiations with the EU and full-fledged Nato membership, said North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

“We don’t have a plan B if someone resorts to blockade, our plan B is to go back to plan A, because we believe we have all the arguments in the world after going through a painful process,” he said, speaking at a Q&A session in Parliament.

Commenting on Bulgaria’s red lines on history unveiled this week, Zaev said that the history committees should not aspire to establish the ultimate history.

“History is a living, breathing thing, new and new historical facts will be established over time. There are also historical facts that aren’t disputed by anybody. We’ve been telling our commission – don’t be afraid if something has been recorded and accepted history-wise by the two sides, cite documents and discuss them.”

To continue reading, please click here.

(Photo: vlada.mk)

Comments

comments