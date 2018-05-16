Zaev, Tsipras to meet in Sofia on morning of May 17

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his counterpart from Skopje, Zoran Zaev, will meet on May 17 2018 at 10.30am in the Bulgarian capital Sofia, ahead of the EU-Western Balkans summit, according to information exclusively available to the Independent Balkan News Agency.
The meeting of the two Prime Ministers was announced on May 12 by the UN Secretary-General;s Special Envoy Matthew Nimetz at a news conference after his meeting with the foreign ministers from Athens and Skopje, Nikos Kotzias and Nikola Dimitrov.
The Zaev – Tsipras meeting, as noted by Zaev, was not planned, nor was it the long-awaited one that would mark the resolution of the outstanding differences between the two countries.
