Search for Boyan Petrov, Bulgarian mountaineer missing in Himalayas, comes to a close

The search for Boyan Petrov, the Bulgarian mountaineer missing in the Himalayas since May 3, is coming to a close, reports on May 16 said.

A helicopter flew to a height of 7400m on Shishapangma peak, the 8027 peak on the path to which rescue teams have for days been trying to find Petrov, through a succession of three camps.

On his Facebook page, Kiril Petkov, a close friend of Petrov, said that the rescue operation could only endanger other lives, but not lead to success.

Bulgarian media said that one of the participants in the operation said that the rescue operation was being suspended, though there was no official announcement from the Chinese and Bulgarian sides.

It was expected that the final word on whether rescue efforts would continue would be given by the Chinese rescuers.

Petkov said that everything possible had been done, and he expressed thanks to Petrov’s 10 friends who had funded the rescue flight. He also paid tribute to the “incredible group and organisation” on the part of China, and the pilots from Simrikair, as well as all the Bulgarians, individuals and institutions, who had assisted.

