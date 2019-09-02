Bulgarian Foreign Minister warns on risk of new violence in Gaza, West Bank

Share this: Facebook

The current standstill in the Middle East Peace Process is cause for serious concern, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said on September 2 in talks in Sofia with the foreign minister of the Palestinian authority, Riyad al-Maliki, according to a Bulgarian Foreign Ministry statement.

“As a result of the lack of political perspectives, we may witness new outbreaks of violence and tension in both Gaza and the West Bank,” Zaharieva said.

She said that the resumption of open and direct negotiations between the two sides, as well as compliance with the Oslo and Paris international agreements, was at the heart of the solution.

Bulgaria and the EU reaffirmed their support for finding a solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in accordance with the principle of the two co-existing in peace and security, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said.

(Photo of Al-Maliki and Zaharieva: Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

