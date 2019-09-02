Bulgaria’s Health Ministry: 1154 cases of measles reported

Share this: Facebook

A total of 1154 cases of measles had been reported as at August 29, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Health said.

Fourteen districts in Bulgaria are affected. In the city and district of Sofia, there were 348 cases, the largest number in the country.

There were 214 in Blagoevgrad, 152 in Kyustendil, 33 in Pazardzhik, 27 in Montana, 10 in Pernik, nine in Bourgas, three each in Veliko Turnovo, Lovech and Plovdiv, two in Varna, and one each in the districts of Rousse and Stara Zagora.

In all newly registered cases, epidemiological studies are carried out, the Health Ministry said.

It said that necessary prophylactic and anti-epidemic measures were being taken in regard to people who had been in contact with the patients.

There is also a new case of West Nile fever, a mosquito-borne infection. The outbreak affected a family of five, who had been admitted to hospital in Haskovo with similar symptoms – vomiting, abdominal discomfort and diarrhoea.

Eight people had contracted hepatitis A in the Vratsa district, according to a Health Ministry report for August 19 to 25. They had been admitted to hospital in Byala Slatina.

The report said that cases of acute infectious diseases in Bulgaria were increasing, reaching 1614 in the week covered by the report, compared with 1579 in the previous week.

