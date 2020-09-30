Civil defence sirens to be tested in several cities in Bulgaria on October 1

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Civil defence sirens will sound in a test in several Bulgarian cities on October 1 at 11am, the Interior Ministry said.

Sirens in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia will sound, along with those in Bourgas, Varna, Kurdzhali, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Rousse, Smolyan, Sofia, in the settlements in the 30km around Kozloduy nuclear power station, and in Stara Zagora and Gulubovo.

The tests will involve alarm signals and voice announcements.

The aim is to check the technical condition of the civil defence siren system.

Tests are customarily held in Bulgaria twice a year, but the one scheduled for earlier in 2020 was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic, to avoid causing concern among the population.

(Photo: Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry press centre)

For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content. Please click on the orange button below.





Become a Patron!