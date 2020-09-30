Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 6 new deaths, active cases rise to 5245

Share this: Facebook

The death toll linked to new coronavirus in Bulgaria has risen by six in the past 24 hours to a total of 813, according to the daily report by the national information system on September 30.

Five of the six who died had concomitant diseases. The exception was a woman of 45.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has risen by 120 in the past day to 5245, the national information system said.

A total of 4736 PCR tests were done in the past day, of which 276 proved positive.

The largest numbers of newly-confirmed cases were in the city of Sofia, 52, and the districts of Blagoevgrad, 49, Plovdiv, 29, and Bourgas, 24.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases were Varna 15, Veliko Turnovo four, Vratsa five, Gabrovo three, Dobrich three, Kurdzhali three, Kyustendil five, Lovech one, Montana one, Pazardzhik 12, Pernik six, Pleven four, Rousse 11, Silistra four, Sliven three, Smolyan two, Stara Zagora 18, Turgovishte 10, Haskovo one, Shoumen five and Yambol six.

To date, 20 547 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, those who have recovered from the virus and the active cases.

There are 814 patients in hospital, 44 in intensive care.

A total of 150 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 14 489.

Eleven medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 1143.

(Photo: Bulgaria’s Military Medical Academy)

