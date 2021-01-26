Covid-19 vaccinations to begin at old-age homes in Bulgaria’s capital

Share this: Facebook

Vaccination of residents and staff of old-age homes in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia is to begin on January 27.

The immunisations will be administered by a Sofia regional health inspectorate mobile team, the Health Ministry said.

Vaccination at old-age homes is part of the second phase of Bulgaria’s national vaccination plan against Covid-19. Vaccinations began on December 27.

A total of 15 000 residents and 11 000 staff are eligible for vaccination.

Lists of those who have said that they want the vaccination have been compiled across the country and submitted to regional health inspectorates.

In other news on January 26 related to the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria:

University lecturers and non-teaching staff will be tested for new coronavirus, the Ministry of Health told the Council of Rectors.

The aim is to check the prevalence of Covid-19 in the entire education system in the country.

There also has been testing of school teachers and non-teaching staff prior to the gradual resumption of in-person classes at schools.

Bulgaria’s National Statistical Institute, reporting on January 26 the results of the latest in a special series of polls on the impact of Covid-19 on business, said that 39 per cent of non-financial enterprises reported a decrease in revenue in December compared with November.

About 46.4 per cent of non-financial businesses in Bulgaria said that their revenue in December had not changed compared with November, while 14.5 per cent reported an increase.

Worst-hit was the arts, entertainment and recreation sector, where 56.4 per cent reported a downturn in revenue.

In the wholesale and retail trade, 44.4 per cent said that their revenue went down.

About a quarter of enterprises said that they had responded to the crisis by sending employees on paid leave, just more than 20 per cent said that they sent staff on unpaid leave and 16.4 per cent put employees on teleworking. About 10.5 per cent were relying on government subsidies.

Ninety-two per cent of the enterprises polled expected that they would stay in business, 4.7 per cent said that they would suspend operations temporarily, while 1.7 per cent expected that they would have to shut down.

(Photo: Bulgaria’s Military Medical Academy)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

