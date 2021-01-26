Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 60 more deaths, active cases drop to 26 582

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Sixty people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 8880, the national information system daily report said on January 26.

Of 13 540 tests done in the past day, a total of 722 – about 5.3 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 215 589 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 26 582 are active. This is a decrease of 347 in the number of active cases in the past 24 hours.

There are 2822 patients in hospital, a decrease of 52 in the past day, with 279 in intensive care, a decrease of four.

The national information system said that 1059 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 180 127.

Twenty-one medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 9414, counting in those who have died, the number who have recovered and the active cases.

The report said that 655 people in Bulgaria were vaccinated against Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 26 798.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments