Bulgaria’s new projection of quantity of Covid-19 vaccines by end-2021

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Health posted on January 25 its projection of how many doses of vaccines against Covid-19 the country will receive by the end of 2021.

The numbers do not include AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, which is pending approval by the European Commission. The vaccine is subject to a decision by the European Medicines Agency, pencilled in for January 29.

By March 31, depending on the rate of production and delivery, Bulgaria expects to receive 255 255 BioNTech-Pfizer and 60 000 Moderna vaccines against Covid-19.

Between April 1 and June 30, the figures are projected to rise to 1 456 756 BioNTech-Pfizer and 220 000 Moderna vaccines.

Between July 1 and September 30, the figures are 1 462 011 BioNTech Pfizer and 220 000 Moderna vaccines.

With 724 674 BioNTech-Pfizer vaccines by December 31 2021, the figure in total is projected to reach more than 4.39 million doses of anti-Covid-19 vaccines in Bulgaria, going by the figures posted by the Health Ministry.

