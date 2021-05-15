Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 409 394 people have completed vaccination cycle

Share this: Facebook

A total of 33 237 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 1 106 760, according to the May 15 daily report by the national information system.

So far, 409 394 people have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine.

According to the report, in the past 24 hours, the doses administered included 18 091 of the Pfizer-BioNTech, 3587 of the Moderna, 11 440 of AstraZeneca and 119 of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen).

Bulgaria’s Health Ministry said that a further 273 780 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 are due to be delivered on May 17.

The national information system report said that in the past 24 hours, 49 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 had died, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 17 243.

Of 14 126 tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 518 – about 3.6 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 413 838 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 34 602 active cases, a decrease of 1522 in the past 24 hours.

The report said that in the past 24 hours, 1991 people had recovered from the disease, bringing the total to 361 993.

There are 4832 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 282 in the past 24 hours, with 504 in intensive care, a decrease of 12.

Seven medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 333, again a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

