On recommendation of caretaker cabinet, Bulgarian President fires Interior Ministry head

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Acting on the recommendation of the caretaker government, Bulgarian President Roumen Radev dismissed Interior Ministry chief secretary Ivailo Ivanov, a statement by the ministry said.

Ivanov was appointed in December 2018 on the recommendation of the third Boiko Borissov government. He succeeded Mladen Marinov, who had been appointed Interior Minister.

The statement by the Interior Ministry did not give a reason for the caretaker government’s decision to recommend Ivanov’s dismissal, which came on the administration’s third day in office and followed its firing and replacement of, among others, the heads of the National Revenue Agency and Customs Agency.

Until a new Interior Ministry chief secretary is appointed, the post will be occupied by the deputy chief secretary, Chief Commissioner Stoyan Temelakiev, the statement said.

(Photo of Ivanov: Interior Ministry)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!