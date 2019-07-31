African Swine Fever: Outbreak at industrial farm in Bulgaria’s Veliko Turnovo confirmed

Share this: Facebook

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency has confirmed a new outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) at an industrial farm in the village of Bulgarsko Slivovo, Svishtov municipality, in the Veliko Turnovo district.

The agency said that the farm holds 17 000 pigs. This is the fifth industrial pig farm in Bulgaria where an outbreak of ASF has been confirmed, and the first in the district of Veliko Turnovo.

The 17 000 pigs will be culled.

In all, the total number of pigs at the five industrial farms that either have been culled, or will be, adds up to about 130 000. The total number of registered pigs in Bulgaria is said to be between 550 000 to 600 000.

The outbreaks of ASF in Bulgaria have seen pork prices increase by about 25 to 30 per cent in less a month, with further increases expected before the end of the year. Consumers reportedly are switching to buying chicken and fish.

July 31 is the deadline for owners of pigs at “back yard” holdings in 20km zones around the industrial pig farms in northern Bulgaria where outbreaks have been confirmed to kill their pigs. Past this deadline, authorities will intervene. In southern Bulgaria, the deadline is August 2.

(Photo: Oscar Nilson/freeimages.com)

