Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry revises declaration document for intercity travel

A new version of the declaration document that motorists in Bulgaria must show to prove that their intercity travel is justified has come into effect.

On March 20, Bulgaria restricted intercity travel only to motorists travelling for reasons of work, medical care or if on their way to their registered address. The order set out requirements for proof, including a declaration form.

On March 24, the Interior Ministry said that after analysing the effectiveness of the checkpoints set up at entrances to and exit from regional centres, the inquiries and recommendations from the public, as well as to prevent abuses, it was making changes.

The ministry posted a new version of the declaration form on its website. The requirement of certification from an employer, if travelling for reasons of work, has been removed.

Those travelling for work should have with them the annual declaration for tax purposes of salary paid by an employer or other documentary proof of employment.

Unlike up to now, when it was only necessary to show the document to police at a checkpoint, motorists must now hand the document to them. The Interior Ministry said that the declarations collected would be used to check the implementation of the measure and check the data in the declarations.

People travelling for other urgent reasons must present their personal identification documents and a declaration.

(Archive photo: pexels.com)

