Bulgaria to pay Easter bonuses to pensioners below poverty line

Bulgaria’s government decided at a regular meeting on March 25 to pay Easter bonuses of 40 leva (about 20 euro) each to pensioners currently paid pensions of up to 363 leva, the country’s official poverty line.

This means that about 1 246 000 pensioners will get the bonus, according to a government information service statement after the Cabinet meeting.

The government will allocate more than 49.8 million leva for the payment of the Easter bonuses. The money will be made available through restructuring and transfers in the central Budget for the year 2020.

The Orthodox Eastern Easter in 2020 is from April 17 to 20.

