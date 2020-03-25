Bulgaria to pay Easter bonuses to pensioners below poverty line

Written by on March 25, 2020 in Bulgaria - Comments Off on Bulgaria to pay Easter bonuses to pensioners below poverty line

Bulgaria’s government decided at a regular meeting on March 25 to pay Easter bonuses of 40 leva (about 20 euro) each to pensioners currently paid pensions of up to 363 leva, the country’s official poverty line.

This means that about 1 246 000 pensioners will get the bonus, according to a government information service statement after the Cabinet meeting.

The government will allocate more than 49.8 million leva for the payment of the Easter bonuses. The money will be made available through restructuring and transfers in the central Budget for the year 2020.

The Orthodox Eastern Easter in 2020 is from April 17 to 20.

Comments

comments

About the Author

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage.