Government proposes Brits who apply for Bulgarian passports by end-2020 need not renounce UK citizenship

The Bulgarian government is proposing amending the Citizenship Act so that UK citizens who apply for Bulgarian passports before the end of 2020 need not renounce their British citizenship.

After December 31 2020, Brits applying for Bulgarian citizenship would have give up their UK passports.

A statement by the government information service after a regular Cabinet meeting on March 25 said that the amendments were intended to provide legal clarity about the position of UK nationals after the end of the transition period following Brexit.

Current Bulgarian law on citizenship requires applicants to renounce their current citizenship, unless they are nationals of a member state of the European Union, the European Economic Area or Switzerland.

