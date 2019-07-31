Head of Bulgaria’s anti-corruption commission submits resignation

Share this: Facebook

The head of Bulgaria’s Commission for Combating Corruption and Confiscation of Illegally Acquired Property, Plamen Georgiev, has submitted his resignation, the Speaker of the National Assembly Tsveta Karayancheva told the sitting of Parliament on July 31.

Reasons for the resignation were not immediately announced.

MPs agreed to a request by Karayancheva for a vote on whether to accept Georgiev’s resignation to be included on the agenda of the National Assembly for July 31.

Georgiev went on leave on April 4 after prosecutors announced an investigation into the legality of a recreational feature on the terrace of the building where he lives. He has denied wrongdoing.

His leave of absence came at a time when allegations about acquisitions of real estate at cut prices were dominating the headlines in Bulgaria, and led to the resignations of a number of senior figures in Bulgaria’s ruling majority.

